Twisha was distressed after abortion, husband tells SIT

09:33

Twisha with prime accused and her husband, Samarth Singh

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted the recreation of the crime scene in the Twisha Sharma death case, which lasted over two hours on Monday, following the interrogation of the victim's husband and prime accused in the case, Samarth Singh, according to police officials.



According to police, Singh, in his interrogation, which lasted for approximately three hours, informed the SIT that Twisha had been distressed following her abortion.



When questioned regarding his period of abscondence, Samarth repeatedly attempted to mislead the investigators. During the interrogation, he reiterated his claim of having given Rs 7 lakh to Twisha, the police said.



The SIT has seized Samarth's laptop, mobile phone, passport, Aadhaar card, and other key documents.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously.



This directive came following a comprehensive hearing that addressed multiple legal challenges concurrently pending across the trial court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court.



After hearing extensive arguments from the legal representatives of the victim's family, the accused, and the state, the apex court disposed of the primary matter with the order for a centralised CBI inquiry.



As part of the court's directions, a formal request has been issued to both the family of the victim and the family of the accused to refrain from giving media interviews to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation.



Speaking to ANI, advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for the Sharma family, provided the details regarding the ongoing litigation. He said that the state government has formally challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh. Parallel to the state's action, the victim's father has also filed a separate challenge against the anticipatory bail order on additional legal grounds.



Notice has been successfully served to Giribala Singh regarding these challenges. The legal teams are now preparing for the next crucial session, as the matter is listed for further hearing on May 27, 2026, at 2:30 PM.



On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday fast-tracked the legal proceedings surrounding the unnatural death of Twisha Sharma, scheduling an urgent hearing for May 27 at 2:30 PM. -- ANI