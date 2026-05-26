Tension in Mumbai suburb over sacrificial goats in housing society

19:14





The controversy erupted at Srishti Complex in the Poonam Cluster area near Mira Road on Sunday after residents and Hindu organisations objected to the setting up of a shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises, according to local officials.



Following protests, the temporary structure was dismantled, but tensions escalated after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest, and a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station.



The police intervened to pacify both sides, but a scuffle allegedly broke out later in the night, an official said.



Meanwhile, local sources said Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers reached the complex to protest against the alleged return of goats to the premises, during which VHP functionary Nagnath Kamble was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon.



BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said the responsibility to provide proper arrangements for sacrificial markets rests with civic bodies.



"If these arrangements are inadequate, they should be expanded, but we won't allow goats to be slaughtered openly in any housing complex, housing society or chawl," the former MP said.



Somaiya also claimed that more than half the goats have been removed from the housing society, and the remaining ones will also be shifted.



A dispute over the alleged construction of a temporary shed and the tying of sacrificial goats ahead of Bakr-Id triggered tensions at a housing society in Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra, prompting the police to intervene.