Tata Sons board meet concludes in Mumbai

17:59

Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com





Directors of the board, including Tata Trusts' chairman Noel Tata, arrived at its headquarters Bombay House in the morning and left in the late afternoon.





N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of the group, did not speak to the waiting media on the decisions at the board meeting while exiting the group headquarters in South Mumbai.





A discussion on Chandrasekaran's reappointment was unlikely at the board meeting, which comes amid rising frictions within the Tata group.





Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who is a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, are understood to have met over the weekend to discuss the same matter on the performance of the group companies.





In FY25, Tata group's unlisted businesses posted a loss of Rs 10,905 crore, which is likely to go up to Rs 29,000 crore, according to reports.

A board meeting of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, concluded on Tuesday.