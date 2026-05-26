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Stock markets turn flat amid rise in crude oil prices

Tue, 26 May 2026
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat after falling in early trade on Tuesday amid mixed trend in Asian equities and a rise in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.82 points to 76,224.14 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.6 points to 24,004.10.

However, later both the benchmark indices rebounded and were trading marginally higher. The BSE benchmark traded 44.43 points up at 76,521.93, and the Nifty quoted 17.20 points higher at 24,048.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics and Maruti were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent and Titan were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.90 per cent higher at USD 97.97 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said negotiations with Iran to end the war were progressing "nicely", but officials pointed out that a final decision may take some time due to the complex communication networks Tehran deploys to consult with its supreme leader. -- PTI

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