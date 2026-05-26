Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to meet Rahul, Kharge shortly

11:20

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday arrived at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi to attend a meeting with the party's high command, amid speculations of leadership change in the state.



The meeting will be held with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, among other party leaders.



In a brief interaction with the media while leaving his Sajdarjung residence, Deputy CM said, "Going to the first Karnataka bhawan and will take part in the meeting," without elaborating further.



However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge declined to respond on questions regarding a potential leadership change in Karnataka and the agenda of the meeting with the state leadership. -- PTI