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Rupee falls 47 paise to close at 95.73/USD

Tue, 26 May 2026
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The rupee depreciated 47 paise to close at 95.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, on renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a rise in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said a strong US dollar and weak domestic markets also pressured the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.43 against the US dollar, and touched an intra-day high of 95.33 and a low of 95.76 against the American currency.

At the end of Tuesday's close, the rupee was quoted at 95.73 (provisional), down 47 paise from its previous closing. -- PTI

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