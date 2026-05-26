Rupee falls 44 paise to close at 95.70 against US dollar

22:11

The rupee depreciated 44 paise to close at 95.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, on renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a rise in crude oil prices.



Forex traders said a strong US dollar and weak domestic markets also pressured the rupee.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.43 against the US dollar, and touched an intra-day high of 95.33 and a low of 95.76 against the American currency.



At the end of Tuesday's close, the rupee was quoted at 95.70, down 44 paise from its previous closing.