HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 44 paise to close at 95.70 against US dollar

Tue, 26 May 2026
Share:
22:11
image
The rupee depreciated 44 paise to close at 95.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, on renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a rise in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said a strong US dollar and weak domestic markets also pressured the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.43 against the US dollar, and touched an intra-day high of 95.33 and a low of 95.76 against the American currency.

At the end of Tuesday's close, the rupee was quoted at 95.70, down 44 paise from its previous closing.

TOP STORIES

Reports hint at CM change in Karnataka, Cong rejects buzz
Reports hint at CM change in Karnataka, Cong rejects buzz

Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing Siddaramaiah to quit the top post and a formula to accommodate him in the central role has been offered to him, which he has not accepted.

LIVE! CBSE rubbishes OSM portal hacking claim
LIVE! CBSE rubbishes OSM portal hacking claim

IPL 2026 RCB vs GT Updates: Titans 5 down; RCB set for big win
IPL 2026 RCB vs GT Updates: Titans 5 down; RCB set for big win

India rejects Kashmir mention in China-Pak statement
India rejects Kashmir mention in China-Pak statement

The joint statement was issued during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China.

Bengal: TMC lawmakers at BJP meets trigger speculation
Bengal: TMC lawmakers at BJP meets trigger speculation

Apart from Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the Barasat MP, those attending the meeting included TMC MLAs Anisur Rahaman Biswas of Deganga, Bina Mondal of Swarupnagar, Mohammad Abdul Matin of Haroa and three more legislators from the Basirhat...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO