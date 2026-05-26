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Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Chamundeshwari temple on HC orders

Tue, 26 May 2026
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17:13
Pic: Temple priest/ANI/X
Pic: Temple priest/ANI/X
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday visited the Chamundeshwari temple on Mysuru and offered prayers after the Karnataka high court directed him to pay a visit to the shrine in the Kantara mimicry case against him, officials said.

The visit to the shrine on top of Chamundi Hills comes in the wake of the Karnataka high court directive.

The high court last month had quashed proceedings against the Bollywood actor in the case related to his mimicry of the deity's depiction in the film Kantara-1.

The court decision followed the actor's submission of an unconditional apology.

The court had also accepted the revised affidavit submitted by his advocate and had asked him to visit the Chamundi deity to make amends for his conduct.

The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by the actor at the Filmfare Awards event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara. He is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it 'devil'.

Based on a complaint by a lawyer, who alleged that his religious sentiments were hurt, the Dhurandhar actor was booked.

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