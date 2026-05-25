President Murmu to visit Nathu La Pass during three-day Sikkim visit

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President Droupadi Murmu will visit Nathu La Pass on India-China border during her three-day Sikkim visit beginning Tuesday.



Murmu will visit Namgyal Institute of Tibetology at Gangtok on Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.



"On May 27, the President will visit Nathu La Pass. On the same day, she will also grace the convocation ceremony of Sikkim University at Gangtok," it said.



Murmu will present the President of India's Police Colour to the Sikkim Police at Gangtok on May 28, the statement added.



A total of 13,782 degrees will be awarded during the convocation ceremony, the Sikkim University said in a statement.



In recognition of outstanding academic performance, 285 meritorious students will be given gold and silver Medals, of which 199 are female students, it said.



In addition to these, nine 'special medals' will also be awarded during the convocation, the varsity said. -- PTI