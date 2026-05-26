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Parl panel to summon Meta, X over net neutrality concerns

Tue, 26 May 2026
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Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey on Monday said the panel will call major digital and social media platforms, including Meta Platforms, X, Google and Amazon, as part of its ongoing examination into net neutrality and equal internet access, asserting that all 140 crore internet users in the country must enjoy equal rights under consumer protection laws.

Speaking with ANI after the Parliamentary panel's meeting held on May 26, Dubey said the committee was examining whether telecom operators and digital platforms were creating preferential access for certain categories of users, including post-paid subscribers and paying customers on online platforms.

"We have to look after 140 crore people. All of them should get equal rights. Right of Equality. This is decided by the Constitution. Is net neutrality important? Net neutrality is important. All the consumers, all the 140 crore people who use the internet, they should get equal rights under Consumer Protection Rights," Dubey said.

The Parliamentary panel meeting agenda included a briefing by the Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on "Quality of Service Standards and Consumer Protection in Telecom Sector", with a special focus on net neutrality.

Dubey said the committee had not yet arrived at any conclusion and that further deliberations would continue in the coming weeks.

"There is a network. The government decides the licensing conditions of the network...Maximum people are prepaid, 90 per cent of the consumers are prepaid, 10 per cent of the consumers are post-paid, some companies want to give more convenience to the post-paid, They want to give less to the prepaid and we have come to understand that, we have not concluded it yet," he said.

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