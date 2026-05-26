NEET paper leak: Delhi court extends coaching centre founder's CBI custody by 1 day

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by one day the
CBI custody of a coaching centre founder, Shivraj Raghunath
Motegoankar, in the NEET paper leak case.
Special CBI judge Ajay
Gupta extended the custody after the agency submitted that further
custodial interrogation was required for confrontation with other
co-accused, recovery of material evidence and establishing the accused's
role.
Motegoankar, the founder of Renukai Career Centre, was
arrested on the evening of May 17 in Latur, and the court sent him to
nine days' CBI custody the next day.
In its remand application,
the CBI had said, "He is involved in the leakage and circulation of NEET
UG exam questions-2026 and that, in conspiracy with other accused
persons, he had received the chemistry questions and answers of the exam
before the examination, i.e., on April 23, 2026."
The CBI has arrested 11 accused in the case. Motegoankar was the tenth arrestee.
Pune-based physics lecturer, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, was sent to six-day CBI custody on Monday.
On
May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
(Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid
allegations of paper leak.
A re-examination has been scheduled for June
21. -- PTI