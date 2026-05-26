Keralam CM Satheesan calls on Modi

14:25

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.



This was Satheesan's first meeting with the Prime Minister after assuming office following the Congress-led UDF's victory in the recent state polls.



"Chief Minister of Keralam, Shri @vdsatheesan met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.



Satheesan said he discussed with the PM various matters concerning Keralam and requested all help and support from the central government for the state's future development.



During the meeting, the chief minister presented Modi a statuette of a Kathakali dancer, representing Keralam's renowned classical dance-drama. PTI