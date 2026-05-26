Iran's enriched uranium will be turned over to US: Trump

07:59

As Washington and Tehran continue to engage in ceasefire negotiations, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's enriched Uranium (Nuclear dust) will be "turned over" to the US to be destroyed or will be destroyed at an acceptable location.



Trump said this decision will be taken in "conjunction and collaboration" with Iran, signalling Tehran's relaxing its stand as the two countries attempt to reach a peace agreement.



"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," Trump said in a post Truth Social.



This also confirms the New York Times report that Iran has agreed in principle to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of an emerging, US-led framework aimed at halting regional conflict.



This also resolves the key difference between the two countries, as CNN had earlier reported that the disagreements over "language on Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions" have slowed the finalisation of a broader understanding to finalise the deal between Tehran and Washington. -- ANI