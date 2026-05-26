Iran accuses US of war crime after 24 killed at Sports Hall

10:01

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Tuesday accused the US of committing a "despicable war crime" following a missile strike on a sports hall in Lamerd, Fars Province, that Tehran says killed 24 civilians, including teenage volleyball players and a two-year-old child, while injuring more than 130 people.



In a post on X, Baghaei said he was briefed by the Iranian member of Parliament for Mehr, Mousa Mousavi, about a " devastating American missile strike" on a residential area and sports hall in the city of Lamerd. "On the afternoon of Saturday, 9 Esfand 1404 (28 February 2026) the same day students at the Shajareh_Tayyibeh_School in Minab were massacred by Tomahawk missiles--a residential area in Lamerd, including a sports hall, was struck by U.S. Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM)," Baghaei said.



According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, the strike "slaughtered 24 persons, including a 2-year-old girl, several teenage volleyball players", while "more than 130 persons were injured, many of whom now face permanent disabilities."



Baghaei further alleged that the missiles used " detonated in the air before impact, unleashing 180000 of high-velocity tungsten pellets that tore through the area in every direction with devastating force."



"There is no longer any doubt that the United States deliberately targeted a residential neighborhood and a civilian sports hall in Lamerd," he said.



He emphasised that it was "not a mistake" but a "calculated decision". He said, "This was not a mistake--it was a calculated decision to test the destructive power of a new weapon system on Iranian civilians. Such an act constitutes a clear and despicable war crime." -- ANI