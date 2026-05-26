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India's extreme heatwave triggers surge in eye problems

Tue, 26 May 2026
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As extreme heatwaves shatter records across India, ophthalmologists are reporting a sharp surge in severe eye conditions, including dry eyes, persistent redness, burning sensations, and acute seasonal allergies.

The combination of intense UV radiation, hot winds, dust, and dehydration is severely disrupting the eye's natural tear film.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Pankaj Ranjan, Senior Eye Surgeon in the Ophthalmology Department at Safdarjung Hospital, said cases of dryness, irritation, redness and digital eye strain have been rising as temperatures continue to soar across the country.

"This vulnerability is particularly high in children due to increased vacation screen time. To safeguard vision, experts recommend five essential habits: staying hydrated, wearing UV-protective sunglasses, practising the 20-20-20 rule, avoiding direct air conditioner airflow, and seeking professional medical guidance instead of self-medicating," said Dr Pankaj Ranjan. -- ANI

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