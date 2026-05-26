Indian researcher names newly discovered galaxy structure after Manipur's Loktak Lake

18:50

Representational image. Pic: Courtesy, Hubble Website





Dr Ronaldo Laishram, who led an international research team as a postdoctoral researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), said the structure was studied using the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii and the James Webb Space Telescope.





"The study, which began around October 2024 as part of a broader ongoing research programme, was published this month in the Astrophysical Journal Letters," he told PTI over phone.





Laishram said the idea of naming the structure after Loktak Lake came to him immediately after the discovery.





"When I first discovered it, the first thing that came to my mind was to do something for my home Manipur. Loktak is the mirror and lifeline of Manipur. It is not just a lake -- it is deeply woven into the identity, the stories, and the lives of our people. I wanted to place Manipur, and Loktak, in the story of the universe itself," he said.





The 29-year-old researcher from Khangabok in Thoubal district said he considered several names linked to Manipur's cultural and historical identity before finalising Loktak.\





"I thought of several names associated with Manipur's history and identity. Taoroinai, a mythical serpent deeply associated with Manipur's cultural and religious legacy, also came to my mind. But, when I saw the four separate concentrations of galaxies all linked together into one larger system, Loktak felt like the most natural name," he said.





"There was also a moment years ago when I took an aerial photograph and saw Loktak from above. That image stayed with me, the way everything was connected. When I looked at this cosmic structure, that memory came back," Laishram said.





Describing the significance of the lake, Laishram said it is the largest freshwater lake in the northeast, and serves as a lifeline providing livelihoods to thousands of fishermen.





"It also hosts the only floating national park in the country where Sangai, the brow-antlered deer, lives. By naming this discovery Loktak, I want to immortalise its name forever in the cosmos," he said.





-- PTI

An Indian researcher based in Japan has named a newly discovered large structure of galaxies after Manipur's Loktak Lake, seeking to "immortalise" the northeastern state's identity in the cosmos.