India To Drive Hyundai's Global Production, Export Road Map

08:27

India is all set to become the third country to cross 1 million units of production capacity for Hyundai Motor by FY28, and the second-largest export hub for the auto major outside South Korea, a senior company executive said. A major push towards this will be from the Chennai plant, which will roll out two new models in FY27.



Hyundai Motor India has lined up capex of Rs 7,500 crore in 2026-2027 (FY27), with one primary focus on Chennai unit upgradation to support overall production efficiency.



A source said that India will be the third country to have 1 million units of production capacity, after South Korea and the United States.



At present, the Chennai and Talegaon plants provide a consolidated annual production capacity of 994,000 units, and are poised to scale up to 1.07 million by 2028. This will further be expanded to 1.1 million by 2030.



The company's share of exports from India also has been increasing over the years, moving up from 22 per cent of the total revenue in FY25 to 26 per cent in FY26.



'During this financial year, we shall be introducing two completely new nameplates. Both these launches are expected to meaningfully boost our volumes and act as powerful catalysts for our next phase of growth. The upcoming two new models will be manufactured at our Chennai plant,' said Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor India, in an investor call.



-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard