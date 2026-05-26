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'I love PM Modi...': Trump's fanboy phone call to US envoy

Tue, 26 May 2026
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09:21
Sergio Gor with the Rubios
Sergio Gor with the Rubios
US President Donald Trump shared a social media post of American envoy to India Sergio Gor highlighting his leader's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I'm a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi," Gor said in a post on X on Sunday.

Trump reposted the message on his official Truth Social account on Monday evening along with a video clip from America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 

India can count on me 100 per cent, Trump said on Sunday night, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great" friend. PTI

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