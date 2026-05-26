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High-level committee to assess demographic change

Tue, 26 May 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Centre has constituted a high-level committee on demographic change under retired Supreme Court Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar for a 'comprehensive assessment of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes'.

In a message on X in Hindi, he said infiltration and other reasons are causing unnatural demographic change, which poses a significant challenge to the present and future of any nation.

'To address this very challenge, on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji had announced the 'high-level committee on demographic change'. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted this committee,' he said.

The home minister said the committee will be chaired by Justice Naolekar (retd) and will also include the census commissioner, along with retired IAS Durga Shankar Mishra, retired IPS Balaji Srivastava and Dr Shamika Ravi as members.

"The joint secretary (foreigners-l), Ministry of Home Affairs, will serve as the member secretary of this committee," he said.

The home minister emphasised that demographic change is a serious issue linked not only to the country's sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure and the preservation of tribal society.

"This committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes, analyse patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities, and present a planned and time-bound solution for the same," he said.  -- PTI

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