Haryana lawyer moves EC to register Cockroach Janata Party

23:46

A 35-year-old Haryana lawyer has submitted an application with the Election Commission for registering the digital outfit 'Cockroach Janta Party' as a political party and proposed to be its national convener.



Advocate Sudhir Jakhar said he took the step as the people across the country have developed sentiments with the CJP, and it needs to be given a political platform.



He said, since Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical digital outfit, is abroad and no one knows when he would return, he took it upon himself to take the next step.



"I felt that when people have attached so much of their sentiment, we need to take it forward. And the best way to do so is to register it as a political outfit," Jakhar told PTI.



The lawyer said that he had been a student leader in his youth and was actively involved in the farmers' protest against the repeal of the three farm laws.



"I even faced cases during the farmers' agitation," the Panipat lawyer said.



Jakhar said he had submitted an application to the Election Commission of India on May 22 for registration of the CJP as a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.



A part of the application read, "... the proposed political movement has emerged as a people-centric, democratic initiative dedicated towards community service, constitutional awareness, social accountability, environmental protection, animal welfare, transparency in governance and promotion of Fundamental Duties under Article 51-A of the Constitution of India."



Jakhar, in the application, said that the CJP seeks to work peacefully and constitutionally for the promotion of fundamental duties, strengthening democratic participation and public accountability.



The party would fight for legal awareness regarding constitutional and statutory rights, encouraging community services, promoting transparency, ethical administration and rule of law, safeguarding communal harmony, public order and supporting peaceful democratic reforms through lawful means, it read.



As it happens, on May 21, the X account of Dipke-founded Cockroach Janata Party was withheld in India.



The online sensation surfaced amid a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer.



On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was "pained" by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth.



Kant emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through 'fake and bogus degrees' and were 'misquoted by a section of the media'. -- PTI