Fourth MLA from AIADMK resigns, to join TVK

12:44

AIADMK legislator Esakki Subaya on Tuesday met Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar and submitted his resignation letter, making him the fourth party MLA to do so in two days.



The Ambasamudram MLA tendered his letter offering to resign his post as MLA to the Speaker at the Secretariat here. The latter initially declined to accept as it did not conform to the rules. Immediately, Subaya took back the typed letter and within minutes submitted the handwritten one which Prabhakar accepted.



Subaya is among the breakaway MLAs supporting former state ministers C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani and had voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test in the Assembly on May 13.



AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama and S Jayakumar joined the TVK on Monday evening barely hours after resigning as MLAs.



A source in the party said the three are likely to receive the TVK tickets to contest in the ensuing byelections on the party's whistle symbol. PTI