Fertiliser Subsidy May Exceed Rs 3 Trillion If Iran Crisis Persists

08:03

Fertiliser subsidy given by the Union government this financial year may even top Rs 3 trillion if the crisis owing to the war in West Asia lingers, a senior government official said on Monday.



"We (India) have sufficient stocks of fertilisers, in excess of 20 million tonnes," said Krishna Kant Pathak, joint secretary, department of dertilisers.



"But there is a cost to it. The cost, which before the war was around Rs 2 trillion, will, I feel, grow substantially … it (fertiliser subsidy) could be more than Rs 3 trillion," Pathak said while addressing a discussion organised by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.



If the projections turn closely true, India's fertiliser subsidy could be the highest ever, topping the Rs 2.51 trillion in FY23 and around Rs 1.29 trillion more than the FY27 Budget estimate of Rs 1.79 trillion.



"India consumes around 70 million tonnes of fertilisers, the bulk of which is nitrogen. We consume annually around 10 million tonnes of diammonium phosphate, 15 million tonnes of NPKS (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulphur) as ragi and sesame seeds." He advocated the use of ammonium sulphate, which has a better absorption rate (almost 70 per cent) than urea.



Addressing the same roundtable, NITI Aayog Member K V Raju said one should address the question on whether India can mine raw materials such as rock phosphate and potash domestically and whether the nutrient-use efficiency of crops could be raised.



Former NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said: "If one dollar spent on importing fertilisers gives more than a dollar in return in exports of agricultural products, then importing is not bad."



-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard