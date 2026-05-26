Emotional Bonding With AI Can Lead To Social Isolation

08:01

A new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has raised serious concerns over the hidden psychological and social risks associated with artificial intelligence-powered platforms as AI companion applications gain rapid popularity among users seeking emotional support and virtual companionship.



The study warned that excessive emotional dependence on AI companions could adversely affect real-world human relationships and mental well-being. This is among the earliest studies to combine large-scale natural language processing (NLP) and consumer satisfaction modelling in the context of AI companion apps.



The researchers said the growing use of AI companion applications marks a significant shift in the way people communicate and seek emotional support.



The study found they can also trigger harmful behavioural and psychological consequences if used excessively or without safeguards. It examined the behavioural impact of AI companion applications by analysing more than 157,000 user reviews collected from the Google Play Store using advanced AI-driven language analysis tools.



"Our findings reveal critical consumer concerns, including technical issues, monetisation concerns, ethical risks, and human-AI relationship challenges," Chitra Gautam, a research scholar, said.



"We also found significant behavioural and psychological impacts, including technological dependence, social disconnection and emotional dependence."



-- Hemant Kumar Rout, Business Standard