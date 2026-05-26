HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Emotional Bonding With AI Can Lead To Social Isolation

Tue, 26 May 2026
Share:
08:01
image
A  new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has raised serious concerns over the hidden psychological and social risks associated with artificial intelligence-powered platforms as AI companion applications gain rapid popularity among users seeking emotional support and virtual companionship.

The study warned that excessive emotional dependence on AI companions could adversely affect real-world human relationships and mental well-being. This is among the earliest studies to combine large-scale natural language processing (NLP) and consumer satisfaction modelling in the context of AI companion apps.

The researchers said the growing use of AI companion applications marks a significant shift in the way people communicate and seek emotional support.

The study found they can also trigger harmful behavioural and psychological consequences if used excessively or without safeguards. It examined the behavioural impact of AI companion applications by analysing more than 157,000 user reviews collected from the Google Play Store using advanced AI-driven language analysis tools.

"Our findings reveal critical consumer concerns, including technical issues, monetisation concerns, ethical risks, and human-AI relationship challenges," Chitra Gautam, a research scholar, said.

"We also found significant behavioural and psychological impacts, including technological dependence, social disconnection and emotional dependence." 

-- Hemant Kumar Rout, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US strikes Iranian boats, missile sites amid peace talks
LIVE! US strikes Iranian boats, missile sites amid peace talks

Trump pushes mega Middle East reset through Iran deal
Trump pushes mega Middle East reset through Iran deal

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations with Iran were 'proceeding nicely' and argued that several Muslim and Arab nations should formally recognise Israel and join the Abraham Accords once a deal is reached.

Students allege answer sheet mismatch, CBSE begins probe
Students allege answer sheet mismatch, CBSE begins probe

The CBSE has taken up on 'top priority' the cases related to alleged mismatched answer sheets and other concerns faced by students in the re-evaluation process, a source in the board said.

Cine workers body boycotts Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit
Cine workers body boycotts Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

Farhan Akhtar and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani had filed a complaint against Singh before the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), which then referred the matter to FWICE for further intervention.

'2026 Could Be Warmest Year Ever Recorded'
'2026 Could Be Warmest Year Ever Recorded'

'We should expect extreme heat, extreme rains, floods, landslides and maybe cyclones. Not just this year, in the coming year as well.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO