Credit Card Spending Rose Rs 1.97 Trillion In April

08:02

Credit card spends rose 7.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.97 trillion in April 2026 from Rs 1.84 trillion same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India.



In March due to fiscal year end transactions, credit card spends had surged to Rs 2.19 trillion. In April, the point of sale (PoS) transactions grew by 8.76 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 73,848 crore and e-commerce transactions rose by 6.05 per cent to Rs 1.23 trillion.



The leading card issuer, HDFC Bank saw 12.34 per cent Y-o-Y growth in spends to Rs 58,106.22 crore from Rs 51,724,10 crore.



SBI Cards clocked 28.98 per cent



Y-o-Y rise in spends to Rs 37,940.43 crore from Rs 29,415.22 crore; ICICI Bank's spends slipped 7.35 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 32,499.1 crore from Rs 35,079.47 crore; and Axis Bank's spends was marginally up by 3.87 per cent YoY to Rs 22,023 crore from Rs 21,201.53 crore.



According to RBI data, credit card issuances increased by 8.19 per cent Y-o-Y in April 2026 to 119.44 million, while it was up by 0.81 per cent from March 2026.



In April, HDFC Bank added 2.44 million cards compared to the same month last year with the outstanding at 26.44 million.



Similarly, SBI Cards added 1.25 million cards to 22.24 million and ICICI Bank added 0.902 million cards to 19.20 million, and Axis Bank added 1.13 million cards in the month to 16.09 million.



-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard