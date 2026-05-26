HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Credit Card Spending Rose Rs 1.97 Trillion In April

Tue, 26 May 2026
Share:
08:02
image
Credit card spends rose 7.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.97 trillion in April 2026 from Rs 1.84 trillion same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

In March due to fiscal year end transactions, credit card spends had surged to Rs 2.19 trillion. In April, the point of sale (PoS) transactions grew by 8.76 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 73,848 crore and e-commerce transactions rose by 6.05 per cent to Rs 1.23 trillion.

The leading card issuer, HDFC Bank saw 12.34 per cent Y-o-Y growth in spends to Rs 58,106.22 crore from Rs 51,724,10 crore.

SBI Cards clocked 28.98 per cent

Y-o-Y rise in spends to Rs 37,940.43 crore from Rs 29,415.22 crore; ICICI Bank's spends slipped 7.35 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 32,499.1 crore from Rs 35,079.47 crore; and Axis Bank's spends was marginally up by 3.87 per cent YoY to Rs 22,023 crore from Rs 21,201.53 crore.

According to RBI data, credit card issuances increased by 8.19 per cent Y-o-Y in April 2026 to 119.44 million, while it was up by 0.81 per cent from March 2026.

In April, HDFC Bank added 2.44 million cards compared to the same month last year with the outstanding at 26.44 million.

Similarly, SBI Cards added 1.25 million cards to 22.24 million and ICICI Bank added 0.902 million cards to 19.20 million, and Axis Bank added 1.13 million cards in the month to 16.09 million.

-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US strikes Iranian boats, missile sites amid peace talks
LIVE! US strikes Iranian boats, missile sites amid peace talks

Trump pushes mega Middle East reset through Iran deal
Trump pushes mega Middle East reset through Iran deal

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations with Iran were 'proceeding nicely' and argued that several Muslim and Arab nations should formally recognise Israel and join the Abraham Accords once a deal is reached.

Students allege answer sheet mismatch, CBSE begins probe
Students allege answer sheet mismatch, CBSE begins probe

The CBSE has taken up on 'top priority' the cases related to alleged mismatched answer sheets and other concerns faced by students in the re-evaluation process, a source in the board said.

Cine workers body boycotts Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit
Cine workers body boycotts Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

Farhan Akhtar and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani had filed a complaint against Singh before the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), which then referred the matter to FWICE for further intervention.

'2026 Could Be Warmest Year Ever Recorded'
'2026 Could Be Warmest Year Ever Recorded'

'We should expect extreme heat, extreme rains, floods, landslides and maybe cyclones. Not just this year, in the coming year as well.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO