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Convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh out on 30-day parole

Tue, 26 May 2026
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09:36
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Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence in the Sadhvi sexual assault case, has once again been released from Rohtak's Sunaria Jail after being granted 30-day parole by the competent state authority, marking his 16th temporary release since his conviction.

The self-styled godman walked out of Sunaria Jail at around 6:34 am, with minimal visible security arrangements during his exit.

Confirming the development, his advocate Jitendra Khurana said, "He has got the parole today. It has been given by the competent authority of the state. He has been granted parole for 30 days."

He further added, "He will stay in his Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, during the parole."

Ram Rahim was first lodged in Sunaria Jail in August 2017 following his conviction and has since been released multiple times on parole or furlough, including a 40-day parole earlier this year in January, after which he returned to jail on February 15.

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