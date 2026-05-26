Cong rejects talks of leadership change in Karnataka

20:15

The Congress on Tuesday termed as 'mere speculation' the talk about any leadership change in Karnataka and asserted that the day-long discussions between the central and state top brass were solely focused on the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha and the state's Legislative Council.



Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting to decide party candidates for the two elections, the point of interest remained the protracted leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who were summoned to Delhi, and whether there would be any resolution.



Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital accompanied by the MLAs supporting them.



At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated to the chief minister's post in accordance with a 'promise' which his supporters claim was made to him during state assembly elections in 2023.



The Congress's central leadership held deliberations for several hours with its Karnataka state leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state party chief, at the Indira Bhawan headquarters.



The party leaders, however, insisted that the issue of any leadership change was not discussed at the meeting attended by Congress president Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, among others.



"Today, the entire discussion was only concentrated on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and (Legislative) Council elections of Karnataka.



"Whatever speculation you people are doing, that is only speculation, no reality at all. Today we discussed about the Rajya Sabha seats and the Council seats of Karnataka," Venugopal told the media after the meeting. He was flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.



He said the candidates of the Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.



"This is what we have decided today, and nothing else was discussed," he asserted.



Asked about any leadership change, Siddaramaiah also said, "It is only a speculation".



Asked if there was any discussion on leadership change, he replied emphatically with 'No'.



On a possible cabinet reshuffle, the chief minister said, "It did not come up for discussion."



Of the four Rajya Sabha seats getting vacant in Karnataka, the Congress can win three seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party one.



Kharge's Rajya Sabha seat is getting vacant in June and he is likely to be re-elected from Karnataka.



The party may also field Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh as one of the Rajya Sabha candidates, as well as a woman or an OBC nominee. Suresh has been a former Rajya Sabha member from the state.



Besides, the Congress leaders are also learnt to have discussed the party candidates for the legislative council seats. The Congress is likely to get four seats in the legislative council out of the seven vacancies, going by its present strength in the state assembly. -- PTI