Bihari man mocked, beaten up in Gurugram

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The complainant added that when Jose returned from downstairs, he and Ansh 'risked their lives to rescue me'.





"They threatened to kill me and fled," Pandey said in his complaint.

Two men allegedly slapped and punched a man from Bihar after they mocked him for his 'regional Hindi accent', police said here on Monday.He fainted due to excessive bleeding and the serious injuries inflicted early morning on May 21 and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they said.According to the complaint by the victim, Aditya Raj Pandey, the two accused were drinking when he met them on the day of the incident.Pandey is a native of Sandera village in Bhojpur district of Bihar. He currently lives in a rented place in the DLF Phase-3 area of Gurugram.In his complaint, Pandey said his friend Ansh Tyagi called him around 8 pm on May 20 evening to meet him at a place that belonged to another friend Joel K Jose.He reached the place in the early hours of May 21 where he found Tyagi and Jose, the two accused -- Uday Sansanwal and Nikhil Sansanwal -- and another woman.The complainant alleged that the accused had been drinking. After some time, Jose went downstairs to get food and soon after, Uday and Nikhil allegedly started teasing Pandey."They mocked my Hindi and regional accent, saying, 'we don't understand your language'. When I protested this disgusting behaviour and abuse, they got very angry. When I resisted, Uday Sansanwal slapped me hard."My friend, Ansh Tyagi, intervened and tried to separate me but they surrounded me and started brutally thrashing me. They continuously attacked me, intending to inflict serious injuries," Pandey said.After this, Pandey allegedly fainted due to excessive bleeding from his injuries. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said."Based on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against Uday and Nikhil Sansanwal under relevant sections of the BNS and efforts are underway to arrest them. The accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said. --SKY05252347