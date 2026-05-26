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Bengal CM to introduce fish and rice meals for Rs 5

Tue, 26 May 2026
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15:38
Representational image
Representational image
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said the state government will start issuing forms from May 27 for the Annapurna Yojana, under which Rs 3,000 per month would be given to women.

Adhikari also said liquor shops will not be permitted within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and places of worship.

Speaking to reporters after an administrative meeting at Kalyani in Nadia, Adhikari said, "Annapurna Yojana forms will be issued from the state secretariat from tomorrow. All Indians are eligible to receive benefits under the scheme."

The CM also said his government has decided to introduce fish and rice meals at around 400 dedicated canteens twice a week at a subsidised rate of Rs 5.

He said the West Bengal government will also set up an AYUSH department, delinking it from the health department. PTI

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