Absolute trash: Sonal Mansingh slams Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam performance

15:46

Renowned Bharatanatyam and Odissi dance exponent Sonal Mansingh has strongly criticised actor Ananya Panday over her Bharatanatyam fusion performance in 'Chand Mera Dil', calling it "absolute trash" and "unacceptable".



Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing backlash surrounding the performance, Mansingh said the act could not even be described as a proper performance.



"I won't even call it a performance. I'm sorry. If you can say that Sonal Mansingh performs and Ananya Panday also performs, we can't say that," she said.



A clip from the film has gone viral online, showing Ananya Panday's character performing Bharatanatyam while co-star Lakshya watches in admiration. The film seemingly intended the sequence to present a modern twist, it has sparked a heated debate on social media, with users flooding the internet with memes and detailed critiques. -- ANI