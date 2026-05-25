Twisha's family satisfied about SC stepping into case

15:09

Advocate Anurag Srivastav, who is representing the family of the deceased Twisha Sharma, said on Monday that the victim's family is satisfied after the Supreme Court's decision to take the suo moto cognisance of the case.



"It went very well. This was a highly publicised and sensitive case, and Twisha's family feels a deep sense of satisfaction that the Supreme Court itself took suo motu cognisance of this matter," he said.



"A special team from AIIMS, New Delhi, has successfully conducted the second post-mortem examination of Twisha. This marks one significant positive development that has taken place," he added.



Speaking to ANI, he noted that the family is pleased that the Madhya Pradesh government has taken an initiative to request a CBI investigation in the matter.



"Secondly, they expressed satisfaction that the Government of Madhya Pradesh itself took the initiative to request a CBI inquiry into the matter. Their primary concern was that the case should now be handed over to the CBI as expeditiously as possible to ensure a fair and impartial investigation," he said



The development comes after the death of Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family



Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was married to a Bhopal resident, Samarth Singh, in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.



After the second autopsy, the last rites of Twisha Sharma were performed by her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, at the crematorium in Bhopal on Sunday.



The incident triggered widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe. -- ANI