HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sitharaman's calls for focus on 3 Fs as war nears 3 months

Mon, 25 May 2026
Share:
13:25
image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called for increased focus on 3Fs -- fuel, fertiliser and forex -- amid the West Asia crisis, underlining that the domestic economy continues to be resilient.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the 37th anniversary of SIDBI here, the FM hit out at naysayers for creating a cynical and pessimistic narrative after PM Narendra Modi's appeals on altruism, pointing out that India cannot afford fearmongering and that giving the confidence to people is necessary.

Stating that India's policy response has been calibrated to preserve domestic growth, FM said the cut in diesel and petrol excise duties will lead to a revenue impact of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Apart from rising crude prices, the fertiliser prices have hit "unimaginable" levels, the FM said, adding that high gold prices are creating "some challenges" on the external front.

There is a need to focus on the three Fs of fuel, fertiliser and forex, Sitharaman said, pointing out that PM Modi's appeals are in this context.

However, some "naysayers" have jumped into the situation, claiming that everything is "crumbling", which is not just right, the FM said.

"'All the good that is being done by the common people themselves, that is forgotten. And a pessimistic, cynical narrative is generated, which is just not right," she said.

"We should appreciate that the challenges are more externally driven. We must also recognise that India's domestic economic situation remains positive and resilient even today," the FM said.

"India cannot afford fearmongering. We need to give confidence to the people with our words and with our actions," she said.

FM also highlighted that the issue of Rs 8.1 lakh crore locked in delayed payments for MSMEs is impacting their working capital and growth. She urged public sector undertakings not to exceed the 45-day window to make payments to MSMEs. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN CM tells police to crack down on sexual crimes
LIVE! TN CM tells police to crack down on sexual crimes

SC to media: Restrain reporting on Twisha Sharma death case
SC to media: Restrain reporting on Twisha Sharma death case

The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over media reporting in the death case of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, urging restraint to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Relation with Twisha turned sour after her pregnancy: Husband
Relation with Twisha turned sour after her pregnancy: Husband

Police are questioning retired judge Giribala Singh and her lawyer son Samarth Singh in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her in-laws' residence. The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a CBI...

SC declines urgent hearing on 'Cockroach Janta Party' probe
SC declines urgent hearing on 'Cockroach Janta Party' probe

The Supreme Court of India has refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking an investigation into allegations concerning fake advocates and the activities of the satirical digital outfit 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), with the Chief...

Trump a fan of India, Modi: Rubio downplays anti-India row
Trump a fan of India, Modi: Rubio downplays anti-India row

President Donald Trump is a big fan of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, seeking to dismiss allegations of rising anti-India rhetoric in the US.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO