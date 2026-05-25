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'Fuel price surge a global crisis, don't hoard fuel'

Mon, 25 May 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday termed the rise in petrol and diesel prices a "global crisis" and appealed to people not to hoard fuel, saying it would put pressure on the supply chain.

Petrol prices were raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 on Monday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict. The latest increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre, with petrol prices crossing Rs 100 per litre across many cities.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latest fuel hike, accusing the government of burdening consumers after state elections ended.

Asked about the Opposition's allegations that petrol and diesel prices had increased because of taxes imposed by the government and its policy decisions, Fadnavis told reporters here, "You all know this is a global crisis."

"Because of the global crisis, supply chains have been disrupted, and many countries around the world have declared emergencies related to petrol and diesel. In some places, there have even been lockdowns for two days," he pointed out.

Even in such a situation here, large crowds gathered for petrol and diesel, which created some law-and-order issues, the CM said.

Farmers also demand diesel in cans, especially during this season. "Normally, we do not provide it that way, but during this season, we do provide it to farmers," Fadnavis said. -- PTI

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