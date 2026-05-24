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Woman carries 90-yr-old mother-in-law 3 km for pension

Sun, 24 May 2026
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A tribal woman walked nearly 3 km carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back to a bank to collect the latter's Rs 500 monthly pension, pending for four months due to incomplete KYC (Know Your Customer) formalities, in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district.

The incident took place in the Mainpat development block on Friday, and a video of the woman went viral on social media a day later.

In the video, the woman, identified as Sukhmaniya, who is in her late 50s, is seen walking along a road with her elderly mother-in-law on her back.

She told the person recording the video that earlier, a 'Bank Mitra' used to deliver the monthly pension of Rs 500 at her home, but she had not received the pension for the last three to four months as the KYC process had not been completed.

Sukhmaniya, a resident of Jangalpara village in the Kunia area, travelled around 3 km to reach the Central Bank of India branch in Mainpat town on foot.

Mainpat Janpad Panchayat chief executive officer Khushboo Shastri said on Sunday that a Bank Mitra had earlier been visiting the woman's house every month to deliver the pension amount. -- PTI

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