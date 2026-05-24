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'Victory of people of Falta': BJP candidate Debangshu Panda after win

Sun, 24 May 2026
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BJP candidate Debangshu Panda/ANI Photo
BJP candidate Debangshu Panda/ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Debangshu Panda, who secured a massive win in the Falta re-polling in West Bengal, dedicated his victory to the people.

Panda recorded a massive win with a margin of 1,09,021 votes against his nearest rival, CPIM's Sambhu Nath Kurmi. Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan was placed fourth in the contest. Falta underwent re-polling on May 21, as irregularities were reported during the 2nd phase of polling in the assembly segment on April 29. After the Falta win, the BJP now has 208 MLAs in the 294-seat state assembly.

Panda told ANI, "This is a victory of the people of Falta. The Bharatiya Janata Party won. Conducting elections was a big challenge. There were some problems, but then everything went well."

BJP MLA Tapas Roy hailed the BJP's win and claimed that TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will lose in the next general elections by the highest margin of votes.

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