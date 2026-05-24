US-Iran 60-day ceasefire memorandum nears final nod

13:41

US Vice President J D Vance walks with Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's Deputy PM Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi after peace talks with Iran in IslamabadApril 12, 2026

A high-stakes memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close remaining gaps and avert further escalation in the region, including reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of Iranian oil sales, according to an Axios report citing US officials.



According to a senior US official, the draft agreement hinges on a strict diplomatic architecture of "relief for performance." If implemented, the deal would immediately reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, temporarily ease global energy market pressures, and establish a high-stakes 60-day window to negotiate the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program.



A US official, as cited by Axios, described the mechanism as conditional, stating, "the faster the Iranians clear the mines and let shipping resume, the faster the blockade will be lifted."



Both US President Donald Trump and mediators reportedly suggest that an announcement could come as early as Sunday. -- ANI