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US 'not to rush into deal' with Iran: Trump

Sun, 24 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington will not "rush into a deal" with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, asserting that the US "blockade" on the ports of the Islamic Republic will remain in "full force and effect" until a formal agreement is reached, certified, and signed between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the earlier Iran nuclear agreement signed during the Obama administration, calling it "one of the worst deals ever made" and blaming the then US President Barack Obama for what he described as a flawed framework that paved the way for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons capability.

Trump added that the current negotiations being pursued by his administration represent "the exact opposite."

He further stated that the discussions with Iran are continuing in an "orderly and constructive manner," but stressed that US negotiators have been instructed not to rush, stating that "time is on our side." -- ANI

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