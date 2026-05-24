Twenty killed, 70 hurt in train blast in Pak's Balochistan

13:54

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At least 20 people were killed and nearly 70 injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a shuttle train in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, authorities said.



The explosion occurred near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta.



Pakistan's Railways Minister, Hanif Abbasi, confirmed the explosion and said there were passengers on the shuttle train and the explosion had hit the engine and three bogies.



"The train was going from Quetta Cantt station to the City Railway station when the explosion took place this morning," Abbasi said.



Pakistani TV channels and websites reported that at least 20 people have been killed and 70 injured in the explosion.



The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the blast.



According to a claim by a BLA spokesperson, the attack was carried out as the train was transporting military personnel from Quetta Cantt. -- PTI