HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Twenty killed, 70 hurt in train blast in Pak's Balochistan

Sun, 24 May 2026
Share:
13:54
File image
File image
At least 20 people were killed and nearly 70 injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a shuttle train in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, authorities said.

The explosion occurred near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta.

Pakistan's Railways Minister, Hanif Abbasi, confirmed the explosion and said there were passengers on the shuttle train and the explosion had hit the engine and three bogies.

"The train was going from Quetta Cantt station to the City Railway station when the explosion took place this morning," Abbasi said.

Pakistani TV channels and websites reported that at least 20 people have been killed and 70 injured in the explosion.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the blast.

According to a claim by a BLA spokesperson, the attack was carried out as the train was transporting military personnel from Quetta Cantt.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US-Iran 60-day ceasefire memorandum nears final nod
LIVE! US-Iran 60-day ceasefire memorandum nears final nod

Security forces intensify search for terrorists in Rajouri
Security forces intensify search for terrorists in Rajouri

Security forces have intensified search operations and strengthened the cordon in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.

Kerala CM's new secretary faces backlash: Here's why
Kerala CM's new secretary faces backlash: Here's why

The appointment of Rathan U Kelkar as secretary to Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has sparked a political controversy, with the CPI(M) accusing the Congress of double standards regarding appointments of election officials.

AIIMS panel to talk to Twisha's kin before 2nd post-mortem
AIIMS panel to talk to Twisha's kin before 2nd post-mortem

A medical board from AIIMS Delhi will conduct a second post-mortem examination on former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, following her family's concerns about the initial autopsy and allegations of dowry harassment.

'Deal largely negotiated', claims Trump; Iran responds
'Deal largely negotiated', claims Trump; Iran responds

Donald Trump claims a peace deal with Iran is 'largely negotiated' after calls with Israel and other allies, but Iran rejects Trump's claim on Strait of Hormuz.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO