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Ten-month-old girl kidnapped from house in Delhi

Sun, 24 May 2026
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A 10-month-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from a Mukundpur house here in the early Sunday morning when her father stepped out to buy milk, triggering panic in the locality, an official said.

The police said crime and local police teams are making efforts to trace the child.

The child's grandfather said his son returned home and could not find the infant.

"We then called people from the neighbourhood and started searching for her, but we could not find her. We informed the police, and the hunt is on," the grandfather said.

The infant's mother, Surya, said when her husband returned after buying milk, he found her and their elder daughter in an unconscious state.

"He woke me up by calling out my name and shaking me. When I regained consciousness, I found that even my elder daughter was unconscious. We woke her up too, and then realised that our youngest daughter was missing, but we had no idea where she was. I do not even step outside, so I do not know who took my child," Surya said.

Bhalswa police station staff were deployed in the area. -- PTI

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