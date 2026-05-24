Suspect dead after opening fire outside White House

08:29

A suspect involved in a shooting near the White House was shot after opening fire on a US Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday night (local time), according to CBS News and a Secret Service spokesperson. He later died in hospital.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached the checkpoint, pulled a weapon out of his bag and began firing on officers.



The Secret Service officers also opened fire and struck the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, as per CBS News.



The suspect, identified as Nasire Best, believed he was Jesus, The New York Post reported, citing court records.



One bystander was injured, the US Secret Service said. Authorities said US President Donald Trump was not "impacted".



Earlier, the US Secret Service in its statement posted on X said, "Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing."



"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire. No injuries were sustained by officers. The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available," it further read.



It was the third time in the past month that gunfire has broken out near the president following incidents at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April and near the Washington Monument earlier in May.