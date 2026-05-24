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'Stood with DMK in difficult times...': TN Congress

Sun, 24 May 2026
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15:42
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief MK Stalin
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief MK Stalin
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday criticised Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his statement targeting Congress as the reason for the Bhartiya Janata Party's continued electoral success, saying that Congress always stood with the DMK during difficult times.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the BJP was making a connecting call between DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which goes against the core principles of the Congress party.

"Congress had stood with DMK in difficult times. We had waited outside when they had a minority; his words are unacceptable. Congress has always stood with the secular alliance. BJP was making the connecting call for DMK and AIADMK, which is against our principles. Any understanding with the BJP will not be tolerated by Congress," he said.

The remarks came after DMK leader Udhyanidhi Stalin held Congress responsible for the BJP's landslide electoral victories.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Thirunavukkarasar said that the DMK is a part of the Congress alliance, so in that sense, the DMK is also responsible for the BJP's victory. -- PTI

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