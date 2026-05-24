Revealed: What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to wear at Cannes finale

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The designer shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday, which featured the actor posing in front of the photographers. The outfit comprised a white blouse and white trousers with an intricate lace design on the sides.





It was complemented with the white voluminous feather boa and matching accessories.





Bachchan, who has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, kept her hair open in waves and opted for pinkish shades in makeup, as she attended the festival, which concluded on Saturday.





Chan explained the thoughts behind the design in the caption of the post and said the outfit "reimagines formal tailoring through a dialogue between structure and instinct". "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in a custom

Cheney Chan Private look for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.





"The Cannes red carpet, Cheney Chan reimagines formal tailoring through a dialogue between structure and instinct. Sharp suiting elements are softened through movement and texture, creating a silhouette suspended between reality and fantasy," read the caption.





"The sculptural cat-ear shawl introduces a sense of mystery and duality-embodying both elegance and an untamed spirit. Framing the body through dramatic feathered forms and fluid lines, the look explores the tension between restraint and freedom. Inspired by Cheney Chan Private's signature "Feng Ya Qi" silhouette, graceful Eastern forms are reinterpreted through modern couture construction. -- PTI

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, wearing an all-whitestructured suit by Chinese designer Cheney Chan.