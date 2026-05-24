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President Murmu to confer 66 Padma awards on Monday

Sun, 24 May 2026
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President Droupadi Murmu will present 66 Padma awards at the first civil investiture ceremony for 2026 to be held in the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

During the ceremony to be attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, the President will confer two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 58 Padma Shri awards.

For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

The remaining Padma awardees will be conferred in the second round of the ceremony to be held later, sources said.

The awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The coveted civilian honours are given in various fields -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service while Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. -- PTI

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