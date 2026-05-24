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Parl panel to discuss impact of West Asia crisis on India's maritime trade

Sun, 24 May 2026
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A Parliamentary panel will meet on Monday to look into the impact of the West Asia crisis on India's maritime trade and seafarer safety.

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has called the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the discussion.

The members of the panel would discuss the subject 'Implications of the West Asia crisis on India's maritime trade, shipping infrastructure and seafarer safety, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

India's maritime trade, especially in the energy sector, has been hit after the West Asia war broke out on February 28, disrupting ship movement in the Strait of Hormuz. A large portion of India's fuel supplies came from the Gulf and West Asian countries.  -- PTI

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