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NEET aspirant hangs self in Kalaburagi

Sun, 24 May 2026
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A candidate who had appeared for the NEET exam committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at home in this city, her father said on Sunday.

The deceased Bhagyashree (18), was doing well academically and had passed the PUC exam with 92 per cent marks, Rajashekhar told reporters here.

"There was no distress or problem in our family, and we were living happily," he said.

"She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?" Rajashekhar told reporters with tears in their eyes.

A police source said she did not write any death note or give any reason.

A case has been registered in this regard under the jurisdiction of Station Bazaar police station.

NEET-UG held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of question paper leak, and the NTA has scheduled a re-exam on June 21. -- PTI

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