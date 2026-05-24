HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Luxury bus with 22 passengers catches fire near Mumbai; no casualties

Sun, 24 May 2026
Share:
16:21
File image
File image
A luxury bus with 22 passengers on board caught fire on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday afternoon, with all occupants escaping unharmed, a fire official said.

The bus was in motion on the Sion-Panvel Highway when the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine and parked the vehicle on the roadside, alerting the passengers to evacuate, fire officer UB Akre of the Vashi fire station said.

"Two fire engines and one water bowser were rushed to the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes to bring it under control, after which cooling operations were initiated," Akre said.

The bus was completely charred in the blaze, he said, adding that no one was injured.

The official said that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, and a probe is underway.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP way ahead in Falta repoll, CPM in 2nd place
LIVE! BJP way ahead in Falta repoll, CPM in 2nd place

IPL 2026 Updates MI vs RR: Royals 6 down; Mumbai in control
IPL 2026 Updates MI vs RR: Royals 6 down; Mumbai in control

India-US ties momentum intact, will emerge stronger: Rubio
India-US ties momentum intact, will emerge stronger: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says relations between India and the US have not lost momentum and are set to strengthen, with hopes for a trade deal soon.

US-Iran 60-day truce deal soon; Hormuz reopening on cards
US-Iran 60-day truce deal soon; Hormuz reopening on cards

A high-stakes memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close remaining gaps and avert further escalation in the region, including reopening of the Strait of...

Twisha Sharma's second autopsy performed; funeral today
Twisha Sharma's second autopsy performed; funeral today

A medical board from AIIMS Delhi will conduct a second post-mortem examination on former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, following her family's concerns about the initial autopsy and allegations of dowry harassment.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO