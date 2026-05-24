Jharkhand: Man kills mother's boyfriend, buries body

12:22

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A man allegedly killed his mother's boyfriend and buried his body in Jharkhand's Chatra district, the police said on Sunday.



The incident happened in Tungun village in the Lawalong police station area over a month ago, they said.



The police said they recovered the victim's body after exhuming it from a dense forest area in Mandhaniya.



"The main accused, Rakesh Munda, along with three accomplices, forcibly dragged Guddu Munda from a moving bus near Mandhaniya valley. They assaulted him, took him into the forest and killed him. The body was then buried there on March 30 to destroy evidence," SDPO (Simaria) Nagaragoje Shubham Bhausaheb said.



"The murder was allegedly triggered by a dispute over an alleged romantic relationship between the victim and the mother of the main accused, Rakesh," he said.



A case was registered on May 15 after a written complaint was lodged by the victim's father, the officer said.



"The police used technical surveillance to trace and arrest one of the accused, Mahesh Ganjhu. Based on information provided by him during interrogation, police recovered the body," he said.



Three accused -- Mahesh, Nitesh Kumar and Kamlesh Kumar -- all residents of different villages in Chatra district, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the police said. -- PTI