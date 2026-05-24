HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

INDIA bloc likely to meet in early June: Mamata

Sun, 24 May 2026
Share:
20:21
image
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said members of the INDIA bloc were likely to meet in the first week of June to discuss a joint strategy, while asserting that the opposition camp was prepared for a prolonged political battle.

"We are ready to fight, and we will not give up till the end," Banerjee said in a Facebook Live address.

Using the platform to launch a fresh attack on the BJP, the TMC supremo alleged large-scale electoral manipulation and claimed the Trinamool Congress's popular mandate had been overturned in around 150 assembly constituencies.

"Winning seats were turned into losing seats and losing ones into winning seats," she alleged while claiming that otherwise the TMC would have secured between 220 and 230 seats.

Rejecting the allegations, senior BJP leader Keya Ghosh accused Banerjee of refusing to accept the electoral verdict and attempting to explain away the defeat through conspiracy theories.

Ghosh questioned why the TMC chief was raising concerns over the electoral process now when her party accepted as legitimate the elections it won in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

"She is unable to face defeat and is not ready to accept it. If the elections of 2011, 2016 and 2021 were fair, why are you suddenly raising questions now? By floating these conspiracy theories, she is disregarding the Constitution. For her victory means, booth jamming, violence and assault on political opponents," Ghosh said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP sweeps Falta assembly repoll by over one lakh votes
LIVE! BJP sweeps Falta assembly repoll by over one lakh votes

IPL 2026, KKR vs DC Updates: Porel departs, DC one down
IPL 2026, KKR vs DC Updates: Porel departs, DC one down

Twisha given tearful adieu; family pins hopes on SC
Twisha given tearful adieu; family pins hopes on SC

A medical board from AIIMS Delhi will conduct a second post-mortem examination on former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, following her family's concerns about the initial autopsy and allegations of dowry harassment.

Archer Powers Rajasthan Royals Into IPL 2026 Playoffs
Archer Powers Rajasthan Royals Into IPL 2026 Playoffs

Jofra Archer's superb all-round showing helped Rajasthan Royals outclass Mumbai Indians to seal their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs, in Mumbai.

NEET leak: Pune principal held for sharing questions
NEET leak: Pune principal held for sharing questions

A Pune school principal, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, has been arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The CBI alleges she shared examination-related questions and content with students for money. The investigation revealed...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO