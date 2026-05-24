INDIA bloc likely to meet in early June: Mamata

20:21

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said members of the INDIA bloc were likely to meet in the first week of June to discuss a joint strategy, while asserting that the opposition camp was prepared for a prolonged political battle.



"We are ready to fight, and we will not give up till the end," Banerjee said in a Facebook Live address.



Using the platform to launch a fresh attack on the BJP, the TMC supremo alleged large-scale electoral manipulation and claimed the Trinamool Congress's popular mandate had been overturned in around 150 assembly constituencies.



"Winning seats were turned into losing seats and losing ones into winning seats," she alleged while claiming that otherwise the TMC would have secured between 220 and 230 seats.



Rejecting the allegations, senior BJP leader Keya Ghosh accused Banerjee of refusing to accept the electoral verdict and attempting to explain away the defeat through conspiracy theories.



Ghosh questioned why the TMC chief was raising concerns over the electoral process now when her party accepted as legitimate the elections it won in 2011, 2016 and 2021.



"She is unable to face defeat and is not ready to accept it. If the elections of 2011, 2016 and 2021 were fair, why are you suddenly raising questions now? By floating these conspiracy theories, she is disregarding the Constitution. For her victory means, booth jamming, violence and assault on political opponents," Ghosh said. -- PTI