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Glacier collapse in Kanchan Ganga area near Badrinath, no damage

Sun, 24 May 2026
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A glacier collapse incident occurred on Sunday in the Kanchan Ganga area near Badrinath Dham. No damage or casualties have been reported.

According to administrative sources, glaciers in high-altitude regions begin melting rapidly as temperatures rise in the area. 

Such situations are witnessed every year during the summer season due to the increasing heat.

Reports suggest that the glacier located above Kanchan Ganga also gradually shifted downward because of rising temperatures, and parts of it break off and descended downhill.

Officials confirmed that the glacier collapse did not cause any damage in nearby areas.

Meanwhile, in an incident on Friday, one person was killed and a man of Nepali origin was injured after a landslide hit Sonprayag in Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred on Friday morning near the Hanuman Barrier in the Sonprayag area of Rudraprayag district. -- ANI

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