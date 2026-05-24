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Falta repoll: BJP's Debangshu Panda takes early lead

Sun, 24 May 2026
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The counting of votes for the high-stakes Falta assembly constituency repoll in West Bengal has taken a decisive turn. 

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Debangshu Panda has established a commanding lead as officials move through the 21 scheduled rounds of counting under heavy institutional security.

Panda is leading by over 9,000 votes after the first round of counting on Sunday. The atmosphere outside counting centres has turned celebratory for the BJP, with supporters breaking out in early cheers, distributing sweets, and raising slogans as consecutive rounds reinforce Panda's widening margin.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), following the initial blocks of counting, Panda is leading and has secured a gap of 14,514+ votes by Round 5. 

Sambhu Nath Kurmi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is trailing in 2nd Place, Abdur Razzak Molla from the Indian National Congress (INC) is positioned 3rd, while Jahangir Khan from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who withdrew before voting from the Falta contest, was trailing heavily at 4th place. -- ANI

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