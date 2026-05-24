Ebola outbreak: India dispatches first tranche of medical supplies to Africa

17:01

India on Sunday dispatched the first tranche of medical supplies and protective kits to the African Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention in the wake of the emerging Ebola public health emergency.



Underlining India's support to Africa in this hour, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X, "India dispatched the first tranche of urgent medical supplies and protective kits to @AfricaCDC today. Committed to support Africa in responding to the emerging Ebola public health emergency."



In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola virus disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).